Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 31 times throughout the day

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 31 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shuraabad village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.