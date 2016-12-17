Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 26 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village in Icevan region and in the nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa region and Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Chiragli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.