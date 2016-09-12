 Top
    Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 14 times

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were subjected to fire

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 14 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the  Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan. 

    Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village in Gazakh region.
    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.

