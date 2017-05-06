Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 117 times a day

© Report.az

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 117 times throughout the day, using 60 milimeter mortars (17 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari and Aygedzor villages in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Farahli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.