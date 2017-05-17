Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 110 times a day

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day, using 82 millimeter mortars (28 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.