Armenian armed units fired positions of Azerbaijani army using mortars

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 37 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region and Chinari village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli village of Gazakh region and Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.