Armenians violated ceasefire 79 times in a day

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 79 times within a day, using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy, Chilaburt village of Tartar, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Shikhlar villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, 88 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions.