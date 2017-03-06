Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire a total of 116 times throughout the day

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 116 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen village of Ijevan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and in nameless hills in Qazakh region and in Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Namirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.