Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire a total of 110 times throughout the day

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 110 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles and 82 millimeter mortars (20 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen village and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Namirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Bash Garvand, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.