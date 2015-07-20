Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 96 times in a day using heavy machine guns

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 95 times in various areas of the frontline, using heavy machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region and nameless heights in the Gazakh region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Garagashli Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.