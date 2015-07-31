Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 91 times in a day

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 91 times in various areas of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Tapqaraqoyunlu villages of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Namirli, Novruzlu Shirvanli, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Kengerli, Merzili villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli,Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.