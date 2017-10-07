Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 90 times a day

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 90 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.