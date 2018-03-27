Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 84 times a day

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 84 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, and in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.