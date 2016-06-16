Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 8 times in a day

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Aghbulag village of Tovuz district fired from positions located at Chinari village of Berd region of Armenia. Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located at Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.