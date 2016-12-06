Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 65 times throughout the day

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 65 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and Barekamavan village of Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and Gaymagli village of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.