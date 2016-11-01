Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 628 times in October

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 628 times from different directions of the frontline in October.

Report informs, the ceasefire mostly violated on October 31.

Armenian units have violated ceasefire 45 times.

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Mammadov Sahil Sabir was martyred as a result of Armenian armed forces firing at the Azerbaijani positions on the confrontation line of the troops in the evening of October 5.

During this period, in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, two monitoring was held on the confrontation line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops and ended without incident.