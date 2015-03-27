Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 57 times within a day

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 57 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Armenia`s Voskepar village of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber and Paravakar villages of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchuayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region.

Positions of Azerbaijan`s Armed Forces located in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region and nameless hills have also been subjected to fire from the nameless hills of Krasnoselsk region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Tap Garagoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Sarijli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills at Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.