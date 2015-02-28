Armenian Armed Forces violates ceasefire 55 times within a day

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 55 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gazakh region from the positions located in nameless heights in Ijevan region, and the position in the village Garaveliler and the nameless heights in the Gadabay region from the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsky district.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanly, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Dzhavahirli, Shirvanli, Kengerli, Garagashli, Marzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz settlement, Garakhanbeily, Ashagi Seyidahmedli Fizuli region Mehdi Jabrayil region.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of our troops and the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail districts.

Retaliatory fire of our armed forces suppressed enemy firing points.