​Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 52 times within a day

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 13, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 52 times in a day in different directions of the frontline.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the nameless heights in the village Kemerli, Gyzylgadzhili of Gazakh region from the top to the village and nameless heights of Noyemberyan region of Armenia, and in positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region from the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsky district of Armenia.

Fire from Armenian positions opened to the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the villages Talysch, Tapgaragoyunlu Goranboy district Chayli, Gizil oba of Terter region, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Bash Gervend, Yusifjanly of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz settlement , Ashagi Veysalli, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Gorgan, Ashagi Abdurrahmanly of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of our troops and the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.