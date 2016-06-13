Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 48 times in a day

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the ministry, postions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at unnamed Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and unnamed heights in Gazakh region underwent fire from the positions located at Paravakar village of Ijevan region of Armenia, and positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located at Aghbulag, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and unnamed heights from positions located at Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region and unnamed heights.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.