Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 38 times throughout the day

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 38 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Voskepar, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberian region, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills, Ashaghi Askipara and Farahli villages of Gazakh region and Alibayli, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.