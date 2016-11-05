Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 31 times in a day

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 31 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region, Shavarshavan village of Noyemberian region, Aygedzor village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli and Farahli villages of Gazakh region, in nameless hills of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jebrail regions.