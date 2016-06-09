Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 27 times in a day

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 27 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, postions of Azerbaijani armed forces located at Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and unnamed heights at Gazakh region underwent fire from the positions located at Paravakar village of Ijevan region of Armenia and from positions located at unnamed heights.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located in Merzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.