Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 24 times in a day

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 24 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at unnamed Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region underwent fire from the positions located at Paravakar and Berkaber villages of Ijevan region of Armenia, as well as positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Gushchu Ayrim and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region underwent fire from Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region, positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at unnamed heights in Gadabay region fired from positions at unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Sarijali village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashagi Veysalli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions at unnamed heights of Goygol and Khojavand regions.