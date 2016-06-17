Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 23 times in a day

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 23 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Kemerli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh district fired from positions located at Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region of Armenia, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Aghdam village of Tovuz region underwent fire from positions located at Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located at Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Khojavand districts.