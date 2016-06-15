Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 18 times in a day

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at unnamed Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region underwent fire from the positions located at Paravakar and Berkaber villages of Ijevan region of Armenia, as well as positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Gushchu Ayrim and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region underwent fire from Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region, positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at unnamed heights in Gadabay region fired from positions at unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located in Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli district, as well as from positions at unnamed heights of at Goranboy, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts.