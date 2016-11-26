Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 17 times in a day

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 17 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberian region, in nameless hills and Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli village of Gazakh region, Kokhanabi, Muncuqlu and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.