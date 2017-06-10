Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 144 times throughout the day

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 144 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers and 60 millimeter mortars (24 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.