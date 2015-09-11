Armenians violated ceasefire 133 times in a day

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 80 times within a day by using 60 and 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli, Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad Garagashagli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli, Goranboy, Goygol and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 183 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.