Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 132 times throughout the day

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 132 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarimja village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Shirvanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.