Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 130 times a day

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 130 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (25 shells).

Armenian armed forces,located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu, Alibeyli villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarimja village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.