Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 13 times in a day

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Kokhanabi, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region fired from positions located at Chinari, Mosesgekh and Aygedzor villages of Berd region of Armenia.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located at Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located at unnamed heights located at Goranboy and Jabrayil regions.