Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 129 times throughout the day

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 129 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and Armoured Personnel Carrier (1 shell).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.