Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 milimeter mortars (9 shells) and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region, in Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Aygedzor, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Garagashli, Marzili, Javahirli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Veyselli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.