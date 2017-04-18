Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 119 times

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 119 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located Kemerli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghbulag, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.