Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 117 times a day

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 117 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 mm mortar (1 shell).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). .

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.