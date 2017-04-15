Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Berdavan, Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.