Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 115 times a day

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 millimeter mortars (4 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Aygedzor and Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Munjuglu, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.