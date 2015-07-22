Armenians violated ceasefire 111 times in a day using heavy machine guns

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 111 times in various areas of the frontline, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 mm. mortars.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region was fired from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh village of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Chayli, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Kengerli, Javahirli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.