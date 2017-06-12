Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day

© Report.az

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region and in Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.