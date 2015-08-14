Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 109 times in a day

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 109 times within a day by using 60-82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region and Berkaber village of Ijevan region, also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba,Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli Garagashli Merzili, Javahirli Shirvanli, Shuraabad villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.