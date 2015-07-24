Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 105 times in a day

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 85 times in various areas of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Farahli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region and Berkaber village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region was fired from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapqaraqoyunlu villages of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Shirvanli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Merzili villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.