Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 103 times in a day

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 103 times in various areas of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Farahli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region and Berkaber village of Ijevan region. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kengerli, Novruzlu villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghy Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.