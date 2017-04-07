Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 100 times throughout the day

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 100 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 milimeter mortars (12 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Dovekh village and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Namirli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.