Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire using mortars and rocket-propelled grenades

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades 126 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region and Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Barekamavan, Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Paravakar, Vazashen villages of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Ijevan region.

In addition, Armenian units fired on the Azerbaijani positions in Alibayli, Hajialili, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from the positions located at the unnamed heights and Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Marzili, Garagashli, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.