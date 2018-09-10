Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 95 times throughout the day

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 95 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara of Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.