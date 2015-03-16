Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 47 times within a day

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chayli, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.