Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 47 times during a day

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village and unnamed heights of Aghstafa region took fire from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Novruzlu, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.