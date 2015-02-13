Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 47 times within a day

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region took fire from the positions located in Berkaber and Paravakar villages of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions at the unnamed of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.