Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 40 times during a day

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 40 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.